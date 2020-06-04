Gabrielle Union Files Harassment Complaint Against America's Got Talent Producers; Attorney Issues Statement

Gabrielle Union arrives at “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet on September 10, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images )

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment & Housing (DFEH) against the producers of America’s Got Talent, citing harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Advertisement

Union is named as the complainant, with Universal Television, LLC, Fremantle Productions North America, Inc., Simon Cowell and Syco Entertainment Inc. named as respondents in the DFEH complaint filed on Thursday.

“Union, an African American woman, was a judge on America’s Got Talent (“AGT”), but, in what has become a widely publicized matter, was terminated from the Cowell-created show after just one season,” the complaint’s introduction reads. “Sadly, what led to Union’s termination was her refusal to remain silent in the face of a toxic culture at AGT that included racist jokes, racist performances, sexual orientation discrimination, and excessive focus on female judges’ appearances, including race-related comments.”

Advertisement

The document goes on to cite examples of Union’s complaints against alleged discriminatory incidents such as a contestant performing in “blackface hands,” host Howie Mandel’s racist comments and comments about Union’s hair being “too wild.”

The SkinStore Just Discounted Sets of Japan's Number One Selling... Read on The Inventory

Union’s attorney Bryan Freedman provided the following statement to The Root:

“When Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America’s Got Talent, NBC did not “stand” with her in “outrage at acts of racism.” Instead, NBC did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved. Rather, NBC stood against her and directed its “outrage” at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC on America’s Got Talent. In sharp contrast to NBC’s recent statement on race, what was truly an “outrage” was the fact that Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show. There is no place for this type of racial bullying in the workplace, and it is going to take more than a Tweet from NBC to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free from racism.”

Advertisement

Freedman particularly referenced NBC posting a solidarity tweet following the Black Lives Matter protests in support of George Floyd stating, “We stand with our black employees, colleagues, partners and creators in outrage at acts of racism. Black Lives Matter.”

Advertisement

Union has continued to be a champion and supporter of Black Lives Matter via her social media pages.

Advertisement

You can review the full complaint here.

This story is developing.