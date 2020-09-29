The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Gabrielle Union and NBC Have Reached 'An Amicable Resolution' Regarding America's Got Talent Complaint

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Gabrielle Union attends the Season 14 Finale of “America’s Got Talent” on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Several months after Gabrielle Union filed a harassment complaint against the America’s Got Talent producers, it seems the actress and the show’s network have reached a resolution.

The Root received the following joint statement from Union and NBC:

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

As background, Union filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment & Housing (DFEH) back in June against the producers of America’s Got Talent, citing harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

We will keep you posted if we receive further updates.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

DISCUSSION

huskybro
HuskyBro

If part of the settlement doesn’t include sucker punching Terry Crews in the ding ding, then it’s time to go back to the negotiation table