Gabrielle Union and NBC Have Reached 'An Amicable Resolution' Regarding America's Got Talent Complaint

Gabrielle Union attends the Season 14 Finale of “America’s Got Talent” on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Several months after Gabrielle Union filed a harassment complaint against the America’s Got Talent producers, it seems the actress and the show’s network have reached a resolution.



The Root received the following joint statement from Union and NBC:

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

As background, Union filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment & Housing (DFEH) back in June against the producers of America’s Got Talent, citing harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

