FX’s Atlanta, the Show You Thought Had Disappeared Like the City of Atlantis, Is Returning in 2021

Atlanta Photo : FX

It's a 2020 miracle! Or um, more like a 2021 miracle. But we received the news in 2020, so let's go with that.



What news, you ask?



Well, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf confirmed at the network’s Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour on Thursday that Donald Glover’s Atlanta will be returning in 2021, per Variety. That’s right, after an extra-long wait, we finally know when the popular series is returning for sure.



Variety adds:



Calling Seasons 3 and 4 “Part 1 and 2” of a new chapter in the series’ life, Landgraf said that the first 10 episodes should return in January 2021, with the next batch, which as of now will consist of eight episodes, following in the fall of that year. These 18 episodes will be shot in sequence, with some of filming taking place in the titular city, but much of it also “shooting outside the U.S.,” he noted.

Though there hasn’t been a Season 5 renewal announcement, which I’m assuming is okay since we’ll have to wait four score and seven years for it to materialize anyway—FX’s head honcho is totally open to continuing the series for as long as Glover desires it.



“As long as Donald wants to make more Atlanta, I’m down for that. But it’s his choice,” Landgraf said.



The Emmy Award-winning series stars Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. Glover serves as executive producer alongside his brother, Stephen Glover. Debuting in 2016, the television series received early critical acclaim. Hell, it received The Root acclaim, too, earning a nod in our video feature for best of black tv and film of the 2010s.

So, mark your eager calendars for 2021. And remember kids, the price is on the can, though.

