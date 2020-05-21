First Look: Mary J. Blige Asked for 'No More Drama' but She's Experiencing a Lot of It in Body Cam

Mary J. Blige in Body Cam (2020) Screenshot : Paramount Movies ( YouTube )

Sometimes, you prepare to watch a movie trailer expecting one thing and something else happens.

That’s what I experienced watching the trailer for Body Cam. Before knowing anything about the film, I figured it was yet another police drama, which may or may not tackle the racial complexities of police interactions. After all, one of the key components in many real-life cases is in the title.

Oh no, this one...is something else, entirely.

The official synopsis, via Paramount:

When a routine traffic stop results in the unexplained, grisly death of her colleague, a cop (Mary J. Blige) realizes footage of the incident will play for her eyes only. As the attacks mount, she races to understand the supernatural force behind them.

Wait, what?! I certainly wasn’t expecting the “shit goes awry” scene in a police stop to involve...a whole alien! Or whatever the hell that is in the trailer. In case you wanted a sneak peek, you’re in luck because The Root scored an exclusive extended preview clip so you can get a better feel of what to expect in this horror/thriller/mystery.

Body Cam Extended Preview / Paramount Movies (YouTube)

All I’m going to say is that the above clip is why “they got roaches?” was a prerequisite question to ask before black kids in the hood were allowed to stay over someone’s house. I certainly heard it a lot growing up. Anyway, enjoy and... you’ve been warned.

Directed by Malik Vitthal, Body Cam also stars Anika Noni Rose, Nat Wolff and David Zayas.



Body Cam is now available to rent On Demand and will be released on DVD on July 14.