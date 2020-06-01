First-Look: In Apple TV+'s Dear..., Spike Lee Talks Hiring Black Filmmakers So Hollywood Looked 'More Like America'

Spike Lee in Dear... (2020) Screenshot : Courtesy of Apple TV+

During these times of trials and tribulation, some people especially turn to sources of inspiration. With Apple TV+’s upcoming docuseries Dear..., hopefully, audiences can get a little bit of that.

Advertisement

From the press release about the series and a particular spotlight on Oscar-winner Spike Lee’s episode:

One person’s story can change the world. From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, this ten-part docuseries profiles game-changing icons and the people whose lives they’ve inspired. Episode 1 – Spike Lee Lee’s film School Daze propels an educator to become the president of a historically black college.

Advertisement

We’ve already featured the trailer for the upcoming heartwarming series, but we now have more sneak-peek goodies for you. In an exclusive clip provided to The Root, Lee speaks on the “constant battle” with Hollywood, which had a history of erasing people of color (black people specifically, as he noted) and women from the industry.

Exclusive Clip from Dear... “Spike Lee” / Courtesy of Apple TV+

“After Do The Right Thing, I understood I had a little power, so I was bringing as many motherfuckers in with me, especially the various jobs behind the camera,” Lee quipped.

With CBD or Without, Malouf Zoned Dough Pillows Are 50% off at... Read on The Inventory

In the above clip, Lee also reminisced on the beginnings of his production company, 40 Acres And a Mule Filmworks and how he had a mission to make sure people who were “different” were included.

“This episode is especially meaningful to me because I’ve been blessed to work with Spike for many years,” episode director and Emmy-winning filmmaker Randy Wilkins told The Root in a statement. “He was my teacher at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and he helped guide me through the industry when I worked at 40 Acres as both an assistant editor and editor. Spike was incredibly open with us during the interview and I think his familiarity with me played a part in that. We all know that he is outspoken, but I think this episode reveals a vulnerability and openness we don’t always see from him. It was also remarkable to see the very tangible impact Spike has on so many people. The letter writers all have incredible stories detailing how Spike’s worked changed the course of their lives. I understand in theory how icons can impact everyday people. It is a totally different thing to totally immerse yourself in diverse stories that detail that influence. It was a great experience for me both personally and as a filmmaker.”



Advertisement

Dear... premies Friday, June 5 on Apple TV+.