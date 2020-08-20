First Look Clip: Janelle Monáe Breaks Down White People's Fear Masked as Anger in Antebellum

Janelle Monáe in Antebellum (2020) Screenshot : Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

There’s a quote attributed to George Washington Carver that applies to many things: “Fear of something is at the root of hate for others, and hate within will eventually destroy the hater. Keep your thoughts free from hate, and you need have no fear from those who hate you.”

That quote applies to the very thing I’m blogging about today.

Written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, Antebellum follows successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) who “finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future—before it’s too late.”

In a very relevant exclusive clip provided to The Root, Veronica and her family watch a clip from a prominent political channel’s news segment where Veronica is giving big Angela Rye or Joy Reid energy to a white male political pundit.

Antebellum (2020 Movie) Official Clip “Not Always What They Appear To Be” – Janelle Monáe / Lionsgate Movies (YouTube)

“The disenfranchisement of Black people in America is by design written into the actual DNA of this country,” Veronica notes.

After a triumphant fist bump (reminiscent of the Obamas) with her husband Nick (Marque Richardson), her daughter Kennedi (London Boyce) asks a question borne from the inquisitively pure minds of children.

“Mommy, why was that man so angry?” Kennedi asks.

“Sometimes what looks like anger is really just...fear,” Veronica responds. “Things are not always what they appear to be, baby.”

Welp.

Along with Monáe, Richardson and Boyce, Antebellum stars Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Tongayi Chirisa; the film will debut at home On Demand on Sept. 18, 2020.

