First Look: Boyz N The Hood Is Now Available on 4K Ultra HD With Bonus Tribute to John Singleton, Who 'Changed Hollywood'

John Singleton Photo : Courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

I’ll never forget the day I found out that John Singleton died.



I was gallivanting about the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, not realizing that my current location would mean so much more than it already did to a cinephile like myself. Having some idle time on my hands, I scrambled to write up a proper obituary to the man who managed to make such a strong impact with his first feature film at the young age of 23. That’s certainly no easy feat.



Of course, I’m talking about Boyz N the Hood.

“When I was going on the journey, I didn’t really think about the fact that adventure in cinema and directing was opening doors for a whole generation of other people,” Singleton said in an exclusive clip obtained by The Root.

Boyz N the Hood 4K Ultra HD Exclusive Clip / Courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Oh, but he did just that.



“John Singleton was the perfect Pied Piper for all of us to be as successful as we are in the movie industry,” Ice Cube mused. Boyz N the Hood fans all know Ice Cube famously portrayed Doughboy, the character who uttered one of the most iconic last lines in movie history. Like Cube, Singleton’s feature film debut launched the movie careers of Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Nia Long and more.

The press release breaks down the bonus features, as follows:

4K ULTRA HD INCLUDES:

John Singleton Tribute

Theatrical Press Conference

Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY INCLUDES:

Commentary with Writer/Director John Singleton

The Enduring Significance of Boyz N the Hood

Friendly Fire: Making of an Urban Legend

Deleted Scenes

Audition Videos Featuring Ice Cube, Angela Bassett, Morris Chestnut and Tyra Ferrell

Compton’s Most Wanted Music Video “GROWIN’ UP IN THE HOOD”

Tevin Campbell Music Video “JUST ASK ME TO”

With this new addition, Singleton’s signature work will continue to live on to inspire many future generations of filmmakers to come. Stephanie Allain, Vice President of Production at Columbia Pictures put it best, noting, “John changed Hollywood.” Rest in Power, Mr. Singleton.

Boyz N the Hood is now available on 4K Ultra HD.