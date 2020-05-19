First Listen: Audible Is Releasing the First-Ever Unabridged Audio of The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Performed by Laurence Fishburne

The Autobiography (2020) Graphic : Courtesy of Audible

Today, May 19, 2020 is the 95th birthday of the late historic icon El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, commonly known as Malcolm X.

There will be several celebrations to commemorate this day and Audible is joining in a special way: The Autobiography of Malcolm X—which is easily in my Top 5 of books—is joining the audiobook wave. Emmy- and Tony-award winning actor Laurence J. Fishburne III has been chosen as the voice behind Malcolm and Alex Haley’s profound words. Fifty-five years since its original publication in 1965, this will be the first time ever that the autobiography will be released in unabridged audio.

In an exclusive sneak peek audio clip obtained by The Root, Fishburne’s commanding yet soothing voice reads a passage from the historic book where Malcolm explains the essence of the man he is.

“I want to say before I go on that I have never previously told anyone my sordid past in detail. I haven’t done it now to sound as though I might be proud of how bad, how evil I was. But people are always speculating why I am as I am,” Fishburne reads.

Get into it below, so you can prepare for the complete work.

The Autobiography will release only on Audible on September 10.

