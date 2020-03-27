Fine-Tune Your Own Mirror Raps With Insecure: The Come Up Game

Insecure: The Come Up Game Photo : Courtesy of Glow Up Games

Have you found Issa Dee’s (Issa Rae) pre-game mirror raps hella relatable? Do you still have “Broken Pussy” stuck in your head? Well, it looks like Glow Up Games is here to satisfy that urge.

Just in time to promote the upcoming 4th season of Insecure, Glow Up Games presents Insecure: The Come Up Game. Founded by Mitu Khandaker, Tara Mustapha and Latoya Peterson, Glow Up Games is an all-woman-owned studio that tells stories for diverse audiences through “games, mobile, AI, AR/VR and other emerging technologies.” That’s dope AF. Plus, we’re always here for a glow up over here at The Root. *wink*

(L-R): Mitu Khandaker, Latoya Peterson and Tara Mustapha of Glow Up Games. Photo : Courtesy of Glow Up Games

“We could not be more excited to be working on Insecure: The Come Up Game,” Dr.Mitu Khandaker, CEO of Glow Up Games, said in a statement. “We’ve been inspired by the way that Issa Rae continues to make huge waves in television and media when it comes to telling diverse stories—and we want to bring about the same kind of change for games! As huge fans of the show, we’re excited to help players become a part of Issa’s world—and see themselves represented accurately.”



In case you’re wondering, yes, Insecure: The Come Up Game is completely official. The mobile game, which is totally free, is produced in partnership with HBO.



“The Come Up Game is a perfect, natural extension of Insecure. I’m so excited to give our viewers a chance to explore Issa Dee’s world,” Rae said. “The Glow Up Games team has been amazing to work with and it was such a rewarding experience to create this game alongside an all women of color-led team.”

Insecure: The Come Up Game Photo : Courtesy of Glow Up Games

“Throughout the three seasons of Insecure, one thing we’ve heard over and over is how fans wish they could be friends with Issa, Molly, Kelli and Tiffany in real life. When Glow Up Games approached us about creating an in-world Insecure mobile game, we jumped on the opportunity,” Will Price, Director of Licensing and Retail, HBO noted. “The Come Up Game has surpassed our highest expectations and we can’t wait for fans to start playing in their own Insecure universe!”

So, what does this game entail? From the game’s official press release provided to The Root:



Features of Insecure: The Come Up Game ● Unleash your inner rap star: Connect with your inner Mirror Bitch and hype yourself up for major events with a fast-paced rhyme selection mini-game. ● Design your life: Who will you be? Select from hundreds of options for your personal style (hair, clothes, accessories), your career, and your friend circle. ● Run Your City: Unlock dozens of LA locations to experience custom story arcs, exclusive product drops, and special musical cameos. ● Impact Your Community: Support your friends, fight gentrification, create the culture – dating is fun, but it’s only a part of your story.

Speaking of impacting the community, Rae is continually showing up for her own, having recently hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the community-based project celebrating black Los Angeles, Destination Crenshaw, of which she serves as a public ambassador.



Insecure: The Come Up Game will be available soon, to tie-in with the season premiere of Insecure. For more information, head to insecurethecomeupgame.com. Insecure returns for its 4th season April 12 on HBO.

