Feeling Stuck on Weekend Ideas? Here Are Some Options to Keep You Occupied

The Brooklyn Botanical Garden has been open for a few weeks. We encourage you to take a walk outside as summer winds down. Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

We’re approaching the last few weeks of August, which signals the end of one of the most inconsequential summers in history (that is, if you are properly keeping a safe distance from others).



Advertisement

If you don’t have any plans to keep yourself occupied this weekend, especially as the need to go outside re mains stronggggg, The Root is here with some options to cover the entertainment aspect we desperately need during these times. Some of them are even outdoors and CDC-regulated and approved!

Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to take a walk to get some fresh air!

Advertisement

AUGUST 20

Food and Drink

Some restaurants and vendors are still closed due to COVID-19, so Harlem’s most popular eateries and drink spots are bringing their goodness to you. “A Taste Of Harlem,” part of the neighborhood’s Harlem Week programming, is focused on showcasing just how a few mouth-watering meals and delectable drinks are made with virtual guides and videos.

If that’s enough to whet your appetite, click here for more.

AUGUST 21

Film

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) kicks off this weekend, which celebrates the best of independent Black cinema and television programming. The virtual festival lasts until Aug. 30, and will feature premieres, conversations and panels. This year, opening night of the fest will feature the HBO Short Film Competition. Additional categories include Narrative Features, International Narrative Features, Documentary Features and Web Series.

Advertisement

More info can be found here.

Advertisement

Trips Abroad

Did you know a handful of world-renowned museums have been offering virtual tours all this time? You can travel to the British Museum in London, Musée d’Orsay in Paris and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam any time you want from the comfort of your home through Google Arts and Culture.

Advertisement

Opera

Like opera? Of course you do! NYC’s Metropolitan Opera, which is closed until 2021, is streaming classic operas every night this week on their website, and on Friday night, treat yourself to Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra. The operas begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and remain available until 6:30 p.m. ET the following day.

Advertisement

More info here.

AUGUST 22

History

Virginia’s Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will hold the 401st annual commemoration for African Landing Day, in order to commemorate the arrival of first Africans to English North America. The celebration, which will feature dance performances, interviews and more, will be available to stream on Fort Monroe’s Facebook page and YouTube channels.

Advertisement

The event begins at 10 a.m. ET, and more info is provided here.

Saturday in the Park

The Brooklyn Botanical Garden officially opened to the public on Aug. 7. If you’re a New Yorker, take a moment to take in the beautiful foliage—don’t stop to smell the roses, though, because masks have to stay on. Visitors also have to purchase tickets in advance, in order to keep the numbers low. If you’re interested in visiting, click here.

Advertisement

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!

