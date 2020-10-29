The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Media

Feeling Blue About the Holidays This Year? Oprah's Network Is Gifting Us Our OWN Christmas

Maiysha Kai
Filed to:Oprah Winfrey Network
Oprah Winfrey NetworkOwnchristmasgospelclark sistersThe Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospelne-yomeagan goodChristmas songs
Ne-Yo performs onstage at the 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 04, 2019, in New York City; Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, left, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening on Oct. 05, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.
Ne-Yo performs onstage at the 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 04, 2019, in New York City; Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, left, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Karen Clark Sheard of The Clark Sisters attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening on Oct. 05, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga.
Photo: Steven Ferdman (Getty Images), Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

We know, we know—Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet, but we all know it’s a swift slide from there into Christmas, Kwanzaa and the new year, even in an already decade-long year like 2020. With COVID-19 spikes occurring around the country as we speak, we already know our holidays are going to look dramatically—and for those who’ve lost loved ones, devastatingly—different this year. So, the timing couldn’t be better for OWN to announce it will kick off this most uncommon December by airing its first-ever one-hour gospel music special, aptly titled, Our OWN Christmas.

From a press release provided to The Root:

The special is set to air on Tuesday, December 1 at 9:00–10:00 p.m. ET/PT hosted by Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin. It will feature uplifting holiday moments, surprise acts of giving as well as festive performances by iconic Grammy Award-winning gospel singers Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Le’Andria Johnson as well as legendary award-winning gospel group The Clark Sisters, R&B singer Ne-Yo, renowned R&B group Boyz II Men and many more.

Illustration for article titled Feeling Blue About the Holidays This Year? Oprahs Network Is Gifting Us iOur OWN Christmas/i
Image: OWN

The Christmas special is the first of two OWN music specials produced by Holly Carter’s Relevé Entertainment, which produced the acclaimed biopic The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel for Lifetime this spring. Our OWN Christmas is part of a first-look deal Carter and Relevé now have with the network, also announced on Thursday. OWN has provided The Root a sneak peek at the special, below.

