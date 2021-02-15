Facebook Watch to Premiere New Black History Month Special Featuring Erykah Badu, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and More

Image : Kayla Williams/ Beck Media

In honor of Black History Month, on Tuesday, Facebook Watch will premiere Forward: The Future of Black Music, a new musical special that looks at the legacy, impact and future of Black music.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the four-episode, short-form series will “follow artists into their most sacred spaces to have unfiltered conversations between an icon and an emerging artist that will revolve around their influences and visions for the future. Influenced by the classic TV series Iconoclasts, viewers will be a fly on the wall for a musical experience with a legend and their successor. The show will culminate with an incredible musical performance by the artist on the rise, further proving why they are the future.” Forward: The Future of Black Music, which comes from Jesse Collins Entertainment, will feature several dynamic pairs including Yara Shahidi and Neelam; John Legend and D Smoke; Erykah Badu and Tobe Nwigwe; and Chance the Rapper with his brother Taylor Bennett. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Tiffany Mills will all serve as executive producers.

This latest special comes as a part of Facebook’s overall goal to celebrate and amplify various voices in the Black community. Back in June of 2020, the social media giant announced a $1.1 billion commitment investment in Black and diverse suppliers and communities in the US with $25 million of that dedicated to supporting Black content creators. This investment turned into We The Culture, an initiative spearheaded by a passionate team of Black employees at Facebook who are dedicated to elevating and empowering Black creators to build community and share their vision throughout the world.

Advertisement

Forward: The Future of Black Music debuts Tuesday, February 16 at 12 p.m. ET, on Facebook Watch and Messenger’s Watch Together. New episodes will air every Tuesday and Friday throughout the month of February.