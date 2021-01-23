Exclusive: RHOA Star Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Call It Quits Again

Kenya Moore, left, and Marc Daly attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo : Jamie McCarthy for EJAF) ( Getty Images )

The on-again, off-again, played-out-in-front-of-the-cameras (sometimes) marriage of Brooklyn restaurateur Marc Daly an d Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta star, actress and former Miss USA, Kenya Moore, is on the outs again.

In a statement released exclusively to The Root, Marc Daly announced that the couple is ending their marriage for the second time.

For real, for real.

In the statement, Daly claims that after a recent mediation, the couple agreed to end the relationship, instead choosing to focus on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

Writes Daly in his statement:

After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage. I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom. As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID - 19 pandemic. This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a “Community Hub” where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum. I’m blessed to be a positive change agent for not just my family but also my community. Peace and love, Marc Daly.

Previously the couple split in September 2019, announcing their separation two years after their wedding in June 2017. The estranged couple would later reconcile, but after more divorce rumors started swirling in late 2020, it appears enough was enough this time.

While the marriage managed to produce one incredibly adorable baby, it bristled in front of Bravo’s cameras where a storm always seemed to be brewing between them, especially as it became more and more apparent that Daly seemed disinterested in the drama and the limelight Moore relishes (and twirls in) as her bread and butter.

No matter what, it’s always sad when a family falls apart—even if it was one laid bare on the altar of reality television for human consumption.

The Root has reached out to representatives for Kenya Moore separately for comment and will update if they respond.