Exclusive Red Table Talk Clip: TikTok Vegan Sensation Tabitha Brown Didn't Think She'd Make It to 40 Years Old

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Jones have been known to feed the soul at their red table. For the holidays, it looks like the ladies are going to be feeding that belly, too!

From Facebook Watch’s official synopsis of the next episode of Red Table Talk titled, “Red Table Recipes: Cooking for the Holidays,” via a press release sent to The Root:

Jada, Willow and Gammy are joined by Will’s first wife Sheree Zampino who reveals the secrets behind one of her famous recipes and gives tips on how other blended families can spend the holidays together. Then social media superstar chefs Tabitha Brown and Joshuah Nishi serve up their inspiring stories alongside must-make viral dishes… just in time for the holidays!

In an exclusive clip provided to The Root, viral TikTok sensation Tabitha Brown revealed what led to the very vegan journey that contributed to her recent success.

“I had woke up, in 2016, with this headache in the back of my head,” Brown revealed, rocking a vibrant pair of delicious-looking orange slice earrings. “This headache turned into chronic fatigue, chronic pain, I would fall when I would walk...I just could not get well, my body would just start to attack itself.”

Brown noted that she would go to the doctor and get checked...but all over, her vitals would return normal. Something was clearly wrong, though. So, what was up?!

“Now I’m frustrated, I’m depressed, I have anxiety because I think, ‘Lord, you done brought me this far just to bring me here, right?’ I honestly thought, ‘I’m not gon’ see 40.’ Like, ‘this gon’ be it.’ I literally thought I was gon’ die,” she added.

The “Red Table Recipes: Cooking for the Holidays” episode of Red Table Talk airs Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.