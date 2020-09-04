Exclusive: Pandora and Kevin Hart's LOL Radio Launches Def Comedy Jam Station Featuring Over 400 Tracks of Classic Acts

Graphic : Courtesy of Pandora , Screenshot : Def Comedy Jam/YouTube

As we navigate the ins-and-outs of the global pandemic and everything else about the year 2020, the opportunity for escapism is very important for our mental health.

Sometimes, a nigga just needs to laugh, right?

Well, The Root has exclusively learned that Pandora has teamed up with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud (LOL) Radio, which also has a station on Sirius XM, to launch a one-month exclusive Def Comedy Jam station. As we all know, the era of Def Comedy Jam was a pivotal part of the culture as it launched the careers of a new generation of Black comics. This newly launched station will include 400 tracks from legends such as Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, Chris Tucker, Tracy Morgan, Mo’Nique, Mike Epps, Cedric The Entertainer, Bernie Mac, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Steve Harvey, and many more.

And when I say many more, I mean it. Check out the complete library right here:

“Partnering with Kevin Hart and his new record label, LOL records, to bring the legendary Def Comedy Jam exclusively to Pandora is an exciting opportunity to amplify some of the most poignant voices in comedy,” Drew Miller, Head of Comedy Content and Programming at Pandora told The Root in a statement. “Hearing classic stand-up from comedians like Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence and Mo’Nique is not only as hilarious today as it was back in the ’90s, but it also touches on relevant themes to today‘s audiences while acting as a time-capsule that allows listeners to hear budding comedy superstars find their voices on stage.”



Each of the routines you’ll hear on the station was taped during the show’s original run on HBO which ran from July 1, 1992, to May 2, 1997. Fun fact, Hart owns the audio library of these Def Comedy Jam stand-up routines, so that’s how the Pandora / LOL Radio deal came to be.



A Pandora spokesperson confirmed with The Root that Russell Simmons was not a part of this deal and is no longer involved with the Def Comedy Jam franchise.

To listen to the station and reminisce with some comedy greats, head to pandora.com and sign up for a free Pandora account. You can also sign up via the Pandora app.