Exclusive: Meet YouTube 'On the Yard' for Their Virtual HBCU Homecoming; Busta Rhymes and John David Washington Added to Lineup

It’s autumn, which not only means the leaves are turning beautiful colors, but it’s the season swarms of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) alumni typically descend upon their alma maters for homecoming shenanigans. Well, not in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the annual event that most look forward to isn’t happening.



Those of us who graduated from a PWI (Predominately White Institution) may not know firsthand, but as soon as we meet someone who went to an HBCU, we realize there is a stark difference between HBCU homecomings and other homecomings.

However, like many other big events, virtual is always an option. Of course, it’s not the same, but it’s what we have right now. Remember when we announced YouTube’s new lineup to amplify Black voices?

If you recall correctly, one of those events teased was “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard,” a two-hour global livestream event to raise funds for the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The Root has exclusively obtained the trailer for the upcoming event:

Along with previously announced performances by 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Chloe x Halle, NLE Choppa and Tye Tribbett with FAMU’s Marching 100 and Choir and appearances from Desi Banks and Pretty Vee, The Root has learned that the added lineup includes performances from DJ Clue and Busta Rhymes, Ari Lennox and Spillage Village; appearances from Amanda Seales, Will Packer, K. Michelle, Fonzworth Bentley, Lance Gross, John David Washington, and Kevin Frazier; and YouTube Creators Domonique Robinson, Paige Mariah, Erin Winters, Keesha Anderson, TaJiah Gary, and Breelyn Hunt.

The event will be hosted by HBCU alumni 2 Chainz and La La Anthony.

“HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard,” sponsored by Target and American Family Insurance, goes live Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on YouTube.