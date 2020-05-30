Exclusive: iHeartMedia to Celebrate Black Music Month With Robust Content Featuring H.E.R., Questlove and More

H.E.R. attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. ; Questlove attends Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party on October 31, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Noam Galai ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum )

Black Music Month is on the horizon and iHeartMedia has quite the celebration planned, as expected.

iHeart provided The Root with exclusive deets:

iHeartMedia today announced that it will celebrate Black Music Month with exclusive audio vignettes from some of today’s top Urban artists. The celebration will honor the incredible achievements of Black musicians and their influential contribution to the world of music. Beginning June 1, iHeartMedia will air special audio messages from artists including H.E.R, Flipp Dinero and Russ and many more as they celebrate the impact and achievements of Black musicians who have influenced their lives such as Beyonce, Dr. Dre, Jay Z, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Michael Jackson, Notorious B.I.G., Prince, Tupac and many more. As Black Music continues to create powerful personal connections and brings communities together, iHeartMedia will also provide listeners with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a virtual meet and greet with one today’s biggest Urban artists, including Trey Songz for Urban AC. Listen to iHeartMedia’s Urban Contemporary or Urban AC stations all month long for a chance to win, or via the iHeartRadio App.

“With community and personal connection being more important now than ever before, we’re honored to be able to celebrate the significant impact that Black Music has had on all of us,” Doc Wynter, Executive Vice President of Urban/Hip-Hop Programming Strategy for iHeartMedia said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring our listeners’ favorite artists together to support one another with inspiring messages from artists like H.E.R. who will pay tribute to the legendary Lauryn Hill, and Russ who will celebrate the important contributions that his fellow Atlanta native, Ludacris has made on Black Music.”

Speaking of those particular tributes from H.E.R. and Russ, The Root exclusively obtained clips of those very audio vignettes that you can listen to below:

That’s not all (hey, I told you in the headline that the content was robust!), since iHeartMedia is also about that podcast life, the audio company is also debuting two special Black Music Month-themed episodes of “Questlove Supreme.” The titular host, Questlove will be chopping it up with founders of Black Music Month Dyana Williams (June 1) and Kenny Gamble (June 3).



So, mark your calendars for June 1, clean the wax out of your ears and tune in to your local iHeartRadio station!