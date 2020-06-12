Exclusive: HBO to Host Insecure Season 4 Finale Pre-Show On IG Live in Support of Black Lives Matter

Photo : Merie W. Wallace/HBO

We’ve just about made it to the season 4 finale of Insecure and I’m lowkey (OK, highkey) excited to see what will happen.



Well, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji will be here with the pre-game for those of us (me!) who are on the edge of their seat in anticipation. The Root has exclusively learned that Rae and Orji are hopping on Instagram Live via the official Insecure IG page to host a live Q&A session before the episode airs.

So, ask them what your heart desires! What’s going to happen to Molly (Orji) and Issa Dee (Rae)? Will Lawrence (Jay Ellis) actually become a San Francisco treat? Will Nathan win Issa’s heart through his southern drawl? Is Andrew aka Asian Bae (Alexander Hodge) going to have to choose between Molly and his brother?

OK, I’m pretty sure they’re not going to spoil anything in the season finale, but hey, doesn’t hurt to try. *wink*

Immediately following the convo, fans will be treated to a special performance by Miguel! Litty! Oh, and to add some depth to what will surely be a fun time, a donation will be made in support of Black Lives Matter, via ActBlue Charities.

As per Black Lives Matter Foundation’s mission statement in relation to the announcement, “Black Lives Matter Foundation’s mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

Here’s the deets, via HBO:



Q&A with Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji

Talent: Issa Rae (@insecureHBO) & Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji)

Timing: Sunday, June 14th – 8:30-9:15pm EST

Platform: Instagram | @InsecureHBO Musical Performance Talent: Miguel

Timing: Sunday, June 14th – 9:30-10:00pm EST

Platform: Instagram | @InsecureHBO Twitter Watch Party with Cast & Crew Timing: Sunday, June 14th – 10:20pm EST Platform: Twitter | @InsecureHBO #InsecureHBO

And just in case you need the deets on what to expect from the season finale episode as well...I got y’all (with the help of HBO’s press release):

Season 4, Episode 10: “Lowkey Lost” (Season finale) Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 14 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) Molly (Yvonne Orji) takes Andrew (Alexander Hodge) to a work function and they struggle to see eye-to-eye. Issa (Issa Rae) continues to search for happiness. The girls get a distressing call about a friend. Written by Prentice Penny; directed by Prentice Penny.

So, if you’re not already, make sure you follow @InsecureHBO right now and get your Prosecco and Vodka (shouts to Issa Dee) ready for the party. The season 4 finale of Insecure, “Lowkey Lost” airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

