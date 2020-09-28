Exclusive: Get Into the Trailer of OWN's First-Ever Animated Comedy Series Sincerely, Camille

Sincerely, Camille (2020) Screenshot : Courtesy of OWN

As part of its OWN Your Vote campaign, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is releasing its first-ever animated comedy series!



Created by Munirah Safiyah Jones, OWN introduces Sincerely, Camille, a six-part series offering social commentary that is relevant to this upcoming election.

Here’s the synopsis, via OWN’s press release:



Sincerely, Camille follows a trio of women – Camille, Staci, and Sara – navigating life, work and relationships in the throes of the 2020 presidential election cycle. Three friends, three different viewpoints, three varying approaches to evoking civic participation. The series follows the women’s efforts to get their communities informed, engaged, and inspired to act in one of the most important elections in American history. The satirical series provides powerful insight and edgy social commentary on the current political climate and the choices Black women face this fall.

“We are always looking for unique voices and innovative ways to tell stories that matter to our audience and we’re excited that, for the first time, OWN is creating animated comedy shorts with the talented storyteller, Munirah Safiyah Jones. The series not only entertains and engages, but communicates a critical message about the importance of voting,” Tina Perry, president, OWN said in a statement . “Our viewers will instantly relate to these characters as they deal with the real-world issues and concerns impacting Black women.”

The Root has obtained the exclusive first-look at the series’ teaser trailer and while the show touches on serious and important issues, its intention is to convey that message in an engagingly funny and non-preachy way. Message!



‘Sincerely, Camille’ teaser trailer / Courtesy of OWN

“I trust Black women and Black women only,” one of the characters, Staci, says in the trailer. Valid—and we all know why.



That sentiment is true in reality because this is a series for Black women created by a Black woman. You may remember series creator Jones from her instantly viral digital series Junt Land.

“It’s an honor to work for Ms. Winfrey and OWN and to help serve the Black community as we approach these historic 2020 elections,” creator/executive producer Jones said in a statement . “My hope is that we have created a fresh, engaging way to encourage people to register to vote and cast their ballot this fall.”

By the way, Camille is giving me Oprah vibes with the encouraging dulcet voice tones and chocolate skin. Y’all see it, too?

Sincerely, Camille will premiere its first two episodes on Sept. 29 on Twitter and will be available across OWN’s digital platforms and the network’s Watch OWN App.