Exclusive: Danielle Belton to Star in Tyler Perry’s The HuffPost That Preys

Danielle Belton attends 2019 ROOT 100 Gala on November 21, 2019. Photo : Arturo Holmes ( Getty Images )

Danielle Belton (The Black Snob, The Root) has been tapped to star in Tyler Perry’s The HuffPostThat Preys, The Root has learned exclusively. Belton will be portraying the role of Editor-In-Chief.

Plot details are scarce, but sources close to the matter say the synopsis will revolve around a bougie Black woman editorial dynamo who embarks on a new adventure to lead a mainstream publication with a fancy name (at a buzzy media conglomerate). Belton, who also moonlights as a part-time Instagram foodie influencer, is expected to sign an overall project portfolio deal with Tyler Perry Productions that may include an in-development true crime podcast series called How Did Taraji Get on That Damn Boat?



“I am thrilled to take on this challenging role and will continue to champion Black voices in film and television. Get it?! Black voices? Because HuffPost has a vertical called—anyway, I digress with gratitude. Hopefully, this won’t end up being the digital media version of Get Out,” Belton told The Root in a statement.



While Belton is a costume wig enthusiast, she would not comment on the quality (or lack thereof) of Perry production wigs.



“I’ve been a fan of Danielle Belton since Black Snob—particularly the scene where she yelled in frustration in the upscale department store that she was not bougie, she just wanted nice things. I knew then that she was a star,” Perry told The Root in a statement, in between counting his billion dollars and writing every script for every one of his television shows. “I am looking forward to one day naming a studio soundstage after her when one of her character’s motherly monologues to her new staff goes viral on Twitter.”



Perry further confirmed he is still searching for the leading man to play opposite Belton and is on the lookout for an Aldis Hodge-Michael B. Jordan-Daniel Kaluuya-Kendrick Sampson-Morris Chestnut-John Boyega-Clifton Powell-Regé Jean Page-John David Washington-Blair Underwood-Yahya Abdul Mateen II-Bokeem Woodbine-Trevante Rhodes-Method Man type.



There is speculation amongst industry insiders that since Belton is securing the HuffPost bag, this news may even warrant an announcement from Forbes, a la Kanye. Anything is possible! Thus, sources are now preemptively naming Belton the richest Black Editor-In-Chief in America—and prepared to retract it the same day after receiving further financial details. Belton would not comment on whether or not she has been invited to next year’s Roc Nation Brunch—and subsequently, the Illuminati—as a result of her new status.



The Root also received a tip that the elusive hotep alliance known as Afrikans in Solidarity to Heal You (A.S.H.Y.) have held a meeting to discuss whether they plan to protest Belton’s newest career come-up, given The Root’s alleged white-owned gay agenda to bring down the Black man (intersectionality be damned!). As for the numerous wypipo who park in The Root’s inbox with enough complaints to warrant an entire column, they have now formed a union named Coalition United for Chads and Karens (C.U.C.K.), in response to the news.



Belton is also set to film Snob-ish in Atlanta this summer, as part of Kenya Barris’ production banner. The St. Louis, Mo. native will also guest star in Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar upcoming spin-off, Prince Splenda.



“Bye, Auntie <3,” The Root staff said in a loving joint statement, right before asking if they could hold five dollars.



Belton is represented by WME (Women in Melanated Excellence) and Annalise Keating, Esq.

