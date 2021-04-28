Everyone's Favorite Movie and TV Commentator Leslie Jones Is Hosting the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Leslie Jones; MTV Movie & TV Awards logo Photo : Courtesy of MTV , Graphic : Courtesy of MTV

If you’ve ever watched a movie or TV clip with Leslie Jones’ commentary in the background—you probably realized in that moment you couldn’t watch movies or TV normally ever again. Your movie and experience had been forever changed and elevated.

Case in point:

That’s why it makes all of the sense that Leslie Jones will be hosting the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards!



In case y’all forgot!, MTV provided Leslie’s resume for us, via a press release sent to The Root.



Known for her unmatched comedic style, Leslie has entertained audiences for years with roles on SNL, Ghostbusters and Time Machine, and is currently nominated for her first MTV Movie & TV Award for “Best Comedic Performance” for her role in Coming 2 America. Leslie joins the ranks of iconic show hosts, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Adam DeVine. Currently, Leslie is the host and executive producer of Supermarket Sweep on ABC and can also be seen opposite Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America, now streaming on Amazon Prime. In 2020, Leslie received a People’s Choice Award for her Netflix one-hour comedy special, Time Machine. Prior to this, Leslie hosted The BET Awards, voiced the lead villain role of ZETA in AngryBirds 2, and was in the cast of Ghostbusters.

The day after the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV has also announced the inaugural Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, described as “a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television.” That probably means the Atlanta Housewives may get a little bit more than that coveted peach—there could be a chance the ladies may hold a golden popcorn statuette! The Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will air on Monday, May 17, with more details to come.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on… MTV, duh! Fans can vote for their faves across 25 gender-neutral categories on vote.mtv.com until April 30.