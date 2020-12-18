Everyone Else Better ‘Walk On By’ Because Dionne Warwick Has Handpicked Teyana Taylor to Play Her in a Biopic

Dionne Warwick performs on SiriusXM’s Soul Town channel on March 28, 2019; Teyana Taylor speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 on October 5, 2019. Photo : Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ( Getty Images ) , Carmen Mandato/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Someone get the Psychic Friends Network on the phone and ask them if they saw this coming! Specifically, asking them if they saw it going down this way!

Advertisement

What the hell am I talking about? Y’all, I think we just watched a Hollywood deal go down on Twitter—which actually seems to be happening more often lately since more and more creators have direct access to celebrities and other powerful people who can make shit happen. Still, you know what’s not typical? Dionne Warwick’s Twitter page. We already explained why, though.

Advertisement

Cut to today and the latest happening in Dionne-palooza involves Teyana Taylor possibly portraying the iconic singer in a biopic.



It all started around Dec 15 when Warwick tweeted a photo of Taylor with the caption, “It runs in the family.” Taylor’s response? “Period.”

Advertisement

Then, in the only thing better than a Dionne Warwick tweet—a Dionne Warwick tweet accompanied by a Dionne Warwick video—Warwick posed a hypothetical: If she developed a series, would anyone watch? DOES DIONNE WARWICK PUT ON OUR MAKEUP THE MOMENT WE WAKE UP? Yes, yes. Hurry up and take our money—or at least our bingeing attention.

Speaking of bingeing, Warwick figured Netflix would be the best source to potentially move forward. “This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR,” Warwick tweeted the next day, clearly not playing any games with y’all.



Advertisement

Naturally, that tweet got a lot of attention—including Netflix’s. “Taking notes,” the popular streaming platform’s official Twitter account responded. Then, Warwick replied, “I’ll call ya!”

Advertisement

And the rest is Hollywood history.

Advertisement

OK, in real life the rest is a waiting game until we see an official announcement from the trades—or hey, we’ll take an exclusive, Auntie Dionne! On Thursday evening, Warwick tweeted, “Just had a lovely chat with @TEYANATAYLOR. It’s official. Welcome to the Warwick family.”

Advertisement

Yaassss! We can always count on Dionne Warwick to bring the Black Twitter joy, for sure.