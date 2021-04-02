ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Unveil Their Master Plans to Celebrate Black History Always

Image : ESPN

Here at The Root, our unofficial motto has always been “Black History Always.” But as part of its commitment to celebrating the Black experience and amplifying a wide variety of Black stories all year long, streaming giants ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ have launched their own Black History Always campaign—because we deserve.

As such, each streamer will be showering us with beautifully Black blessings on the 29th of each month throughout the year with content that is “unique and authentic to each platform.”

On Hulu, we’ll get more classic films, documentaries and nostalgic TV shows added to the Black Stories Hub, with All of Us, Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Malcolm X recently added to Hulu’s ever-expanding library. We’ll also be treated to socially conscious short-form content, like this gem featuring voting rights activist Ría Thompson-Washington, who serves as the democracy manager at the Center for Popular Democracy.

On Disney+, its Celebrate Black Stories collection will be featured on the homepage throughout the year and includes popular films like Black Panther, Soul and Black Is King, as well as the new series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. We’ll also be treated to new YouTube episodes, with the first installment focusing on a show that’s near and dear to us all: The Proud Family.

On ESPN+, we’ll be treated to A Love Letter to Black Women, presented by The Undefeated. This special is available to stream now and pays tribute to the many Black women who’ve positively impacted our lives, including familiar names such as tennis superstar Serena Williams, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix and many more.

This is exactly the type of love we should always be on the receiving end of, and hopefully, other television networks and streaming services draw inspiration from this campaign and follow suit on an even bigger level.