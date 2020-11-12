Emmy-Winner Cord Jefferson Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Image : Matt Sayles (Courtesy of Warner Bros. , Warner Bros.

If 2020 Emmy-winner and alumni of The Root Cord Jefferson wasn’t already having a bomb-ass year, then this latest announcement via Warner Bros. is sure to seal the deal. It’s been announced that Jefferson has now signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, marking it as Jefferson’s first overall studio deal.

In a press release sent to The Root, further details about Jefferson’s deal are as followed:

“The agreement continues Jefferson’s relationship with WBTVG and WarnerMedia, as he most recently was an executive story editor and writer for the landmark Emmy®-winning HBO limited series Watchmen, produced by Warner Bros. Television. Under terms of the deal, Jefferson will create, develop and produce original programming to be produced by the Studio, including drama series, comedies, longform, and unscripted projects for all platforms. This includes projects for HBO Max, HBO and other WarnerMedia-affiliated outlets, as well as external streaming services, premium and basic cable channels, and the five broadcast networks. Under this pact, Jefferson plans to create thoughtful character dramas and comedies, as well as affecting unscripted projects, a callback to his roots as a journalist.”

Earlier this year, Jefferson took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (alongside Damon Lindelof) for the “This Extraordinary Being” episode of HBO’s Watchmen. He was also nominated for both an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series and USC Scripter Award for Television for the same episode. Jefferson’s writing credits also include several other award-winning shows such as Succession, Master of None, and The Good Place on HBO, Netflix, and NBC, respectively.

Wow, we truly do love to see it. Especially when it’s one of our own. Alexa, play “WIN” by Jay Rock. It doesn’t look like Cord Jefferson’s reign is about to let up any time soon.