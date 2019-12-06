Elon Musk, You Have 10 Hours to Respond Because Ray J Had the Best Failed Demo Video of All Time

If You Need A Laugh Say Scoot-E-Bikes Out Loud

Filed to: If You Need A Laugh Say Scoot-E-Bikes Out Loud

Ray J speaks on stage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Phillip Faraone ( Getty Images for REVOLT )

We have ourselves a wacky demo war!

In November, Mars-fetishizer Elon Musk introduced the Tesla Cybertruck to the world, basically gifting at least five future episode ideas to the Black Mirror writers’ room. The fact that the car looks like the kind of cars we all drew in elementary school was intriguing enough, but it was the demonstration of the apparent impact-resistant glass windows that got everyone’s attention.



Advertisement

In order to test things out, a demonstrator lobbed a steel ball at the window and, well, it cracked like shit.

And I oop! I mean, the windows didn’t completely shatter from the impact of a steel ball, so it was technically kind of impressive, but demos are a visual experience and we were expecting scientific miracles, damn it!



“Eh, not bad, there’s room for improvement,” Musk concluded, clearly taking the optimistic approach.



Advertisement

The whole ordeal was cringe-worthily hilarious, but the following month, Ray J topped it. In a recent interview with Complex News’ Speedy, Ray J promoted his Bunny Eyez eyeglasses line, which has not only added to his business venture wallet, but has contributed to meme culture.

Advertisement

“They’re unbreakable. They cannot break. It’s impossible,” Ray J ensured, repeatedly.



Narrator: It was, in fact, completely possible to break the Bunny Eyez. Quite simple, even.



Advertisement

What happened next is why this demo is superior. After one of the greatest comedic pregnant pauses known to man, Ray J simply mumbled, “I don’t care.”

Advertisement

That is… ridiculously iconic. Ray J truly does not give any type of a fuck.

“How does anyone get into a relationship with Ray J?” Staff Writer Anne Branigin mused. “That man clearly has no respect for facts, your feelings...the laws of physics...”



Advertisement

True.

Oh, and if you want more of Ray J’s bizarrely funny shenanigans, check out his recent interview on The Wendy Williams Show. It is… something.

