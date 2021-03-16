Eddie Murphy to Be Inducted in Hall of Fame at 2021 NAACP Image Award

Eddie Murphy speaks onstage during the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars on July 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills City. Photo : Emma McIntyre for Netflix ( Getty Images )

Legendary comedian and actor Eddie Murphy is set to be honored at the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards this year.

Advertisement

In a press release sent to The Root, the Coming 2 America star will be placed in the NAACP Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of other influential Black cultural figures and icons such as Sidney Poitier, Nancy Wilson, Little Richard, Stevie Wonder, Kerry Washington, and Oprah Winfrey. The Hall of Fame award, which will be presented by Murphy’s longtime best friend and Coming 2 America co-star Arsenio Hall, recognizes individuals “whose influence will shape the profession for generations to come.”

“We are honored to celebrate one of the most influential comedic geniuses in the entertainment industry and an individual who has inspired a generation of Black talent,” said President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson. “To this day, Eddie Murphy’s work continues to bring joy and laughter to individuals around the world, and he is an amazing example of Black excellence, creativity, and artistry.”

Additionally, Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell will commemorate the 25th anniversary of his debut album Urban Hang Suite. Image Award Outstanding Female Artist nominee Jazmine Sullivan will also be adding her bomb-ass vocals in a special tribute for the “Pretty Wings” artist.

“So excited to perform on the 52nd @NAACPImageAwards, March 27 2021 on BET,” Maxwell wrote in a post to Instagram. “Much love to my sister Jazmine Sullivan who is also performing.”

This year’s awards ceremony is chock full of Blackity-Black excellence ranging across television, film and music. Folks like Chadwick Boseman, Beyoncé, Regina King, H.E.R., Viola Davis and D-Nice are all up for recognition. The non-televised categories are set to be presented virtually on March 22-26.

Advertisement

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET and across ViacomCBS Networks including CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.