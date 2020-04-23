Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
ShopSubscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Entertainment

Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and More Slated to Perform During Feeding America's Livestream Comedy Festival

J'na Jefferson
Filed to:Eddie Murphy
Eddie MurphyChris RockKevin HartTiffany HaddishMarlon WayansSheryl UnderwoodKenan Thompsoncomedycomedy specialFeeding AmericaByron AllenCOVID-19coronavirusStand-Up Comedy
77
Save
Illustration for article titled Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and More Slated to Perform During Feeding Americas Livestream Comedy Festival
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images), Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Laughter is some of the best medicine during trying times such as this, which is why some of the biggest names in comedy are coming together for a great cause.

Advertisement

Standup and sketch comedy stars like Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Marlon Wayans, Sheryl Underwood, Kenan Thompson are many more are slated to appear in pre-recorded comedy segments during Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival live stream event, which is aiming to raise money for the hunger-relief organization Feeding America and its vast network of food banks.

“We are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allen said of the all-star event.

Advertisement

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the event “will be live-streamed on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on May 9.”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Pro-Life Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says 'There Are More Important Things Than Living' When It Comes to Coronavirus

Love & Basketball, 20 Years Later: I Still Think Quincy Was Wrong and Monica Was Right—Let's Fight

When Did White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor Become a Necklace? Because She Stays on Trump’s Neck

French Montana Claims He's on Par With Kendrick Lamar; Twitter Tells Him to 'Pop That' Ass in a Chair Somewhere