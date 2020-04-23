Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and More Slated to Perform During Feeding America's Livestream Comedy Festival

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Laughter is some of the best medicine during trying times such as this, which is why some of the biggest names in comedy are coming together for a great cause.



Stand up and sketch comedy stars like Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Marlon Wayans, Sheryl Underwood, Kenan Thompson are many more are slated to appear in pre-recorded comedy segments during Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival live stream event, which is aiming to raise money for the hunger-relief organization Feeding America and its vast network of food banks.

“We are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allen said of the all-star event.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, said in a statement. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

According to t he Hollywood Reporter , the event “will be live-streamed on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on May 9.”