E! People’s Choice Awards 2020: Tyler Perry Is the People’s Champ

Photo : Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

Another day, another awards show! The E! People’s Choice Awards, (or PCAs for short), aired Sunday night and it went off without a hitch. Let’s get into it!



Host Demi Lovato kicked things off with a Beyoncé-esque walk to the front of the Barker Hangar stage sporting a starry, sparkly dress and some fire-ass blonde bundles. She was joined by a virtual audience of fans and viewers and even interacted with a few, including “Jimmy, from New York,” who really turned out to be Jimmy Fallon (from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon).



Now, on to the meat and potatoes of the show!

Winners



One of the biggest wins of the night was Tyler Perry, who took home The People’s Champion Award, where he delivered a very emotional speech about perseverance.

“In this world, we’re all digging wells, in our lives, digging wells in relationships, we put in time and effort and energy and sometimes it doesn’t give us what we need,” Perry expressed. “Time and effort and energy into dreams and business and it doesn’t give us what we were after. But if you just keep digging, you may be four inches away from every gift and every blessing you ever wanted in your life. Had I given up when I was homeless, sleeping in my car, hungry, had I given up these people that you see on the screen right now wouldn’t be part of my dream.”

Will Smith took home the award for Male Movie Star of 2020, whereas Tiffany Haddish won for Female Movie Star.



Smith’s movie Bad Boys For Life also won the Movie of 2020 award as well.



Comedian Leslie Jones won the Comedy Act of 2020.



Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” also won the Collaboration Song of 2020.



And Zendaya and Lebron James took home the awards for Style Star and Gamechanger of 2020, respectively.

Performances

Per usual, the edge-snatching, dynamic singing duo ChloexHalle shut it down with their energetic performance of “Ungodly Hour.” At this point, I’m gonna need all these awards shows to give my girls their flowers because I haven’t seen a performance they HAVEN’T KILLED.

Everything Else

Doja Cat also won the New Artist of 2020 award and what was arguably one of the biggest awards of the night, Tracee Ellis Ross fittingly took home the Fashion Icon Award. If I’m honest, this award show left me upset by a lot, (particularly Issa Rae & Tracee Ellis Ross’ snubs for Drama Movie Star and John David Washington’s snub for Action Movie Star for Tenet), but the people have spoken, I guess.

Better luck next year! For a complete list of winners, head to eonline.com!