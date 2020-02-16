Dwyane Wade Conjures Up the Emotions of Telling Gabrielle Union About Baby He Conceived With Aja Metoyer

Love will conquer all. In new ESPN documentary, Dwayne Wade shares details of telling Gabrielle Union he fathered another child outside of their relationship. Photo : Getty Images

Dwayne Wade is letting it all hang out in an upcoming documentary about his life on and off the court.

One nugget the former the retired NBA star dropped was the moment he had to tell his then-girlfiend Gabrielle Union that he fathered a child while the two were “on a break.”

Advertisement

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,” the Chicago native opened up in the ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected, according to ET. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating.”

The three-time NBA champion was already father to son Zaire, 18, trans daughter Zaya, 12, and the guardian to nephew Dahveon, 18 when he hooked up with Basketball Wives actress — and Damon Wayans, Jr.’s babies’ momma — Aja Metoyer. Together, the two conceived son Xavier shortly before Wade reunited with and proposed to the Being Mary Jane star.

Advertisement

Wade, 38, began dating Union, 47, in 2008, after a previous marriage to Siohvaughn Funches that reportedly cost him $5 million in a divorce settlement.

“When you hold something in that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it’s gonna @#$% somebody’s life up, that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you, then you’re not human,” the Marquette University alum continued.

Advertisement

“... Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it,” he added.

They wed in August 2014 and welcomed daughter Kaavia, 1, via surrogate in 2018.

Advertisement

D. Wade: Life Unexpected — directed and executive produced by Wade’s long-time friend and cinematographer Bob Metelus — will debut Feb. 23, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.