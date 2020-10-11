The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Entertainment

Dwayne Wade, Cedric the Entertainer, Wayne Brady, and Lala Milan to Feature in Next 'Zoom Where It Happens' Directed By Sanaa Lathan

Ishena Robinson
The next episode of “Zoom Where it Happens,” the online live table reading series launched by Black women to entertain viewers and encourage them to vote this year, will feature Black entertainers from the fields of sports and comedy portraying characters from the iconic Black sitcom Sanford and Son.

Award-winning actress Sanaa Lathan will direct former NBA star player Dwayne Wade, alongside comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Lala Milan, and Wayne Brady, in a re-enactment of the classic show for the fourth installment of the Zoom series.

Who knew Dwayne Wade had acting chops? Not me. But I am certainly intrigued.

A press release sent to The Root shared more of what viewers can expect to see in the new episode, to be produced by Stephanie Allain:

For the fourth installment of “Zoom Where It Happens,” Cedric will play Fred Sanford, Wade will portray Lamont, Milan will portray Rollo, and Brady will play multiple characters in addition to serving as the host. The production team of this series includes Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Latanya Richardson-Jackson, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay.

Since launching in September, the online series has featured stars such as Regina King, Alfre Woodward, Gabrielle Union, and Sterling K. Brown re-enacting story lines from television classics Friends, Golden Girls, and 227. 

Backed by Ava Duvernay’s production company ARRAY Alliance, the “Zoom Where It Happens” series aims to drive viewers to participate in the fight for voting rights and electoral justice, and will run up until Election Day.

To gain access to the free show airing live on Tuesday night, viewers can sign up here.

DISCUSSION