Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Announces He and His Family Contracted COVID-19: 'It's a Gut Punch'

Dwayne “ The Rock” Johnson has been hit with chairs in the wrestling ring and verbally taken to task by Kevin Hart multiple times in film. However, on Wednesday, he said his most current challenge is “one of the most difficult” he’s had to face, especially as it involves his wife and two youngest daughters.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Johnson revealed that he, his wife Lauren, and their two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, contracted COVID-19 and have been attempting to heal as a family for nearly three weeks.

“I’ve gone through some doozies in the past,” the Jumanji star says of his diagnosis. “Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

Johnson adds that while he wishes he was the only one in his household who contracted the disease caused by novel coronavirus, his loved ones were also suffering. His daughters, he details, suffered from sore throats and recovered relatively quickly. However, he and his wife had a “rough go at it.”

“We are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier,” he continues. “ I have had some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving, and it is insidious.”

Johnson also offers helpful tips on how to combat the illness, such as boosting your immunity with vitamins, drinking tons of water and taking antioxidants. However, the biggest advice he gives is the one all of us have been harping on, but somehow remains the most difficult to do.

“The other thing is, wear your mask. We have been in quarantine for months; we wear our masks every day,” Johnson said. “This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing a mask and make it a political agenda—part of a political agenda, politicizing it. It has nothing to do in politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. And it’s the responsible thing to do...for your fellow human beings.”

THANK YOUUUUUU. ( Also, speaking of politics: throwback to when The Rock was considering running for president in 2024.) Johnson also added that he doesn’t care what political affiliation his followers have, he just wants everyone to be safe.

The Rock and his wife Lauren Hashian began dating in 2007 and married in 2019. In addition to his youngest daughters, he has a 19-year-old daughter named Simone.