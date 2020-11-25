Dream, Girl: Amber Riley to Star in New Musical Comedy at NBC

Amber Riley performs onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on February 21, 2019. Photo : Rich Polk for ESSENCE ( Getty Images )

In a Deadline exclusive, NBC announced the development of its new musical comedy, Dream. Former Glee star Amber Riley is set to headline as well as executive produce. The music-driven series comes from Black-ish writer-producer Lisa Muse Bryant and will also be produced by Neil Meron (who previously worked with Riley on The Wiz! Live in 2015.) Riley posted the good news in an Instagram post saying:



ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊Headliner and Co Executive Producer of “DREAM”. Let your hard work speak for itself. Jeremiah 29:11. #winningseason LET’S DO THIS TEAM @lisamusebryant @neilmeron. I remember when they told me my career was over after Glee. They were right. Career ended, but my dreams began. Don’t let anyone else write your story. Take that BIG GIRL ENERGY and fight for your happily ever after. Win y’all! WIN!

The single-camera comedy follows former teen mom Dream Morgan (Riley), who turns her life upside down in pursuit of her dream to become a singer after her son graduates college. While there’s no word yet on a potential air date for Dream, there is no doubt Riley will be more than occupied planning a dream date of her own. The musical star recently announced her engagement to boyfriend DeSean Black with a fire-ass photo on Insta—and honestly, they couldn’t be any cuter.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind,” Riley lovingly expressed. “My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! “What God has joined together, let no man separate.” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.

While we await more details on Dream, Amber Riley’s new self-titled debut EP Riley is available to stream now.