Drake Has More Slaps Than Madonna, Holds the Record for the Most Top 10 Hits in Billboard Chart History

Photo : CHRIS DELMAS/AFP ( Getty Images )

As of today, Drake has surpassed Madonna for the record for the most Billboard Top 10 singles in the chart’s 62-year history. This means he has just as many Billboard Top 10 singles as he has bad tattoos.

Advertisement

Thanks to the musician’s features on DJ Khaled’s latest songs—the self-aware “Popstar” and The Weeknd-esque “Greece”—he now has 40 top 10 hits. His first was 2009’s “Best I Ever Had.” “Popstar” enters the chart dated Aug. 1 at No. 3, while “Greece” holds strong at No. 8. He was tied with Madonna with 38 top 10 singles since the chart dated May 16, 2020; His song “Pain” with Playboi Carti entered the chart at No. 7.

“The songs start at Nos. 3 and 4 on Streaming Songs with 28.4 million and 22.1 million streams, respectively, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data,” Billboard re ports. “On Digital Song Sales, they arrive at Nos. 1 and 7 with a respective 15,000 and 9,000 sold. They also drew 13.1 million and 3.5 million in respective radio airplay audience in the tracking week.

Madonna held the record for the most top 10 hits since 2002, when her Bond theme song “Die Another Day” peaked at No. 8. However, she still holds the record for the most top 10 singles by an artist in a lead role.

Advertisement

“Due partly to the collaborative nature of hip-hop, Drake has posted 25 top 10s as a lead and 15 as a featured artist,” Billboard continues. “Drake additionally extends his records for the most career Hot 100 entries (224) and top 40 hits (113).”

Drake didn’t comment on his new achievement, but on Monday, he posted a screenshot from the Twitter page @chartdata about artists with the most top 10s in history on his Instagram Story. Congrats to him.