Dr. Dre 'Doing Great' After Brain Aneurysm—Meanwhile, 4 Suspects Arrested for Attempting to Burglarize His Home During Hospitalization

Dr. Dre speaks onstage as Snoop Dogg is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 19, 2018. Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

The hip-hop industry experienced quite the scare on Tuesday, but it looks like everyone can breathe a sigh of relief at the moment. Yesterday afternoon, TMZ first reported that Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, had been admitted to the ICU in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old rapper-producer-turned-mogul was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a few updates followed after the initial scare, including that Dre was in “stable and lucid condition” at one point. That night, it looked like things were improving even more as fans and peers alike heard from Dre himself.



“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” Dre issued in a statement Tuesday night, via Instagram. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

It is important to note that Los Angeles is currently experiencing a significant deficiency in ICU capacity and ambulances are being told not to transport patients who have little to no chance of survival, according to the LA Times. The city’s hospitals cannot keep up with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, especially. The official LA County website is keeping track of available beds on a rolling basis and as of Jan. 5, each of the listed major hospitals reportedly have less than 60 available beds.



After reports began to surface of Dre’s condition, his peers took to social media extending prayers for Dre and his family.

“Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre,” Ice Cube wrote that evening. Later that night, LL Cool J tweeted, “Dre is recovering nicely.”

As Variety reported, Dre is currently undergoing divorce proceedings with his wife Nicole Young, following 24 years of marriage. Per several reports, the proceedings have been pretty contentious and given Dre’s $800 million net worth, it will be pricey. A hearing for prenuptial and spousal support was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.



In further alarming news, four people were arrested after attempting to burglarize Dre’s home in Brentwood, Calif. on Tuesday night while he was at the hospital. Police have confirmed nothing was taken from his home and they found “a backpack full of burglary tools, saws and crowbars” inside the suspects’ vehicle.

As Staff Writer Jay Connor alerted me in Slack upon hearing this jarring update, it would behoove us to sum up this turn of events with one of Dre’s own lyrics, “[He] started this gangsta shit, and this is the motherfucking thanks [he] gets?!”