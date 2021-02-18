Donald Glover Reportedly Secures Overall Deal With Amazon, Malia Obama to Join His Writers' Room

Donald Glover speaks onstage during the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019; Malia Obama, during an Independence Day Celebration for military members and administration staff on July 4, 2016. Photo : Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA ( Getty Images ) , Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Donald Glover has yet to invite us back to Atlanta but it looks like he’s going to be navigating the Amazon soon—the major studio, that is. According to sources via The Hollywood Reporter, the artist-creator has signed a major overall deal with Amazon with upcoming content set to debut on the company’s Prime Video platform.

The “multiple-year, eight-figure” deal will reportedly include “a content channel of sorts that will spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content on Amazon’s Prime Video hub,” per THR. Plus, this will be a family affair because his brother, Atlanta writer-producer Stephen Glover also reportedly signed an overall deal with Amazon.



This means he’ll be departing from his deal with FX, though I do have to mention it won’t impact his series Atlanta, as that will continue to air on FX. It’s similar to Kenya Barris leaving ABC for Netflix, but still having ongoing content with ABC as part of his previous deal. So, put your mind at ease—though, I don’t think it’s currently at ease anyway because we still don’t have a solid return date for Season 3 and 4 of Atlanta.



This is a major deal, but it doesn’t stop there. Malia Obama is reportedly involved, too! How?! Well, THR has the tea:



The Amazon deal, which has been in the works for weeks, will also see Glover exec produce other projects for the retail giant and streamer. Sources note one such project is already beginning to come together: a potential series called Hive, which is rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure and stem from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away). The project has already begun staffing a writers room, with sources noting Malia Obama is among those recruited to work on the series.

As far as a career trajectory for Malia, this makes sense as she previously interned at The Weinstein Company in Hollywood during her gap year. Plus, much like the Glovers, the entertainment biz is already in the family with Malia’s parents Barack and Michelle actively working on content as part of their Netflix deal.

Along with this upcoming slate of Amazon Prime Video content, Donald recently announced that he would create, executive produce and star in a revival of Mrs. and Mrs. Smith with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag). That was a whole-ass dud when it came to audience anticipation and excitement because absolutely no one believes they could pull off chemistry on-screen. Plus, you have the seemingly impossible feat of adequately following the hot-and-steamy act of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the 2005 original.



Amazon declined to comment on the news or any additional details such as Hive and Obama’s reported involvement, per THR. The Root has reached out to representatives for Donald Glover and Malia Obama for comment regarding this news.

