‘Don’t Be Like the President’: Trey Songz Confirms He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Vows to Take Diagnosis Seriously

Photo : Eze Amo ( Getty Images )

R&B Singer Trey Songz is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus, warning fans and supporters on Monday to continue taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel virus.

Advertisement

Songz, née Tremaine Neverson, announced his diagnosis via Instagram Monday, saying he had been taking tests regularly on account of attending protests and volunteering, and out of concern for his 17-month-old son, Noah.



“I get tested periodically and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive,” the 35-year-old singer said, adding that he had always taken the threat of contracting the virus seriously. “7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID; 1 out 1,000 Black people have died from it. I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”



Advertisement

Songz also noted that he believed his grandfather, who died earlier this year, may have passed away from COVID-19 complications. The virus has disproportionately impacted Latinx, Black and Native communities throughout the country. But despite a summer of mass protests against racial injustice, these demonstrations did not contribute to more coronavirus infections, researchers say.

Not surprisingly, Songz also offered his fans much more levelheaded advice than they’ve gotten from Donald Trump, who confirmed that he had contracted the virus last Thursday and has been up to all manner of nonsense in the days since.



“I’ve always taken it serious. If you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don’t be like the president,” he said. In the caption to his announcement, Songz reminded his followers to wear their masks and wash their hands.



Advertisement

Songz’s diagnosis coincides with a recent surge in coronavirus cases across many parts of the country, with some local officials considering enforcing new shutdown measures in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Public health experts are urging Americans to not only continue social distancing and wearing their masks, but to also get their flu shots. Doing so, experts say, will help prevent people from developing “co-infections” that could overwhelm their immune systems.

