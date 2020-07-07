Don Lemon Hops In a DeLorean to Interview His Former Self

Don Lemon and Terry Crews discuss Crews’ Black Lives Matter tweets Screenshot : CNN

Terry Crews is ‘Crew-sing’ along that trite hill he intends to “die” on. Following his “Black supremacy” and “Black lives better” tweets, the actor has continued to double- and triple down on his foolish ideologies. In fact, he recently added yet another asinine phrase to the lexicon, “I’m a human rights activist—not a human wrongs activist.”

Well, he’s definitely a human incorrects activist. In a recent interview with Don Lemon on CNN, Crews discussed his series of tweets as well as an especially incendiary tweet about the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.



“Mannnnn you stepped in it,” Lemon starts right off the bat. He then asks Crews why exactly he was willing to “die on this hill.”

“There are some very militant-type forces in Black Lives Matter and what I was issuing was a warning,” Crews noted, referencing his tweet on Monday in regard to the multiple children killed in Chicago over the holiday weekend.

“I’ve been a part of different groups and you see how extremes can really go far and go wild,” the 51-year-old actor added. “When a warning is seen as detrimental to the movement, how can you ever have checks and balances?”



Crews then went on to cite his belief that “All Black Lives Matter,” claiming that the BLM movement isn’t as concerned with black-on-black crime, which isn’t true. It’s a typical and common straw man argument, recently exhibited by this pasty pimple, too. Plus, it muddles the actually productive messaging of “All Black Lives Matter” which strives to include the forgotten Black women and members of the LGBTQ+ community within the protests for social justice.



For the umpteenth time, Lemon had to cite the fact that most crimes are intraracial and based on proximity as well as break down the hypocrisy behind people who critique the BLM movement for not being all-inclusive.



“If someone started a movement that said ‘cancer matters,’ and then someone came and said ‘why aren’t you talking about HIV?’—It’s not the same thing,” Lemon said.



Other than the topic of the good-natured debate itself, most viewers on Black Twitter noticed that the interview even further demonstrated just how far Lemon had come from the previous version of himself. In fact, several years ago, Lemon would’ve been spewing the same rhetoric as Crews is today.

In 2014, Lemon once pleaded that we “move on” from talking about race.

Or, we can always go back to that infamous photo from the Ferguson protests.

I can’t imagine how Lemon feels watching Crews happily live in his own world of Idiocracy, where he was a “resident” himself just about 5 years ago. What an uncanny revelation, in hindsight. Life comes at you fast—as fast as rolling down a steep hill one is willing to die on.



You can watch the full interview below: