Dolemite Is My Name: Here at The Root, We Play Black Ass Game

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Dolemite Is My Name
The Root is our name and blackness is our game, so we decided to play none other than Black Ass Game!

The stars of Dolemite Is My Name joined us for some sho-nuff blackness: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps and Craig Robinson.

And yes, the questions were blacker than a black kid’s knee as it awaits an epic scrub-down from the kid’s grandma.

Who’s the flyest? Dolemite or Buddy Love (The Nutty Professor)? Could Dolemite win in a fight against Maximillian (Vampire in Brooklyn) or Quick (Harlem Nights)? This cast is filled with the blackest joy and you won’t be able to stop laughing. I couldn’t!

Plus, there’s a super black-ass moment when The Root and Da’Vine gave a live and unexpected tutorial to Tituss about the parts of a chicken wing: the drum and the flat. Can’t get any blacker than that. The children aren’t the only ones who our future, the chicken is, too.

Dolemite Is My Name is now available on Netflix. Right on!

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

