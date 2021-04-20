DMX's Public Memorial to Be Held at Barclays Center

DMX performs on stage during the Live Nation presents Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour on September 1, 2016. Photo : Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation ( Getty Images )

The public memorial for Earl “DMX” Simmons will be held in Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

According to Variety, DMX’s manager confirmed the public memorial will be take place on April 24, with limited attendance expected due to current COVID-19 protocols. The current restrictions require attendance be capped at 10 percent capacity, which would be about 1,900 at Barclays.



A private funeral service will take place the following day at a New York City-area church, TMZ also reported. DMX’s family chose Barclays Center over an invitation from Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano to hold the memorial in DMX’s home county at Yonkers Raceway. Since his death, vigils have popped up around New York, in addition to the outpouring of in memoriam posts online. About a thousand people attended a vigil in the rapper’s hometown on April 14.

On April 9, DMX’s family confirmed the rapper-actor’s death died at the age of 50, after a heart attack. He was placed on life support and subsequent brain function test results showed no improvement.



“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX,” said the family in their statement at the time.



The family also released a subsequent statement confirming they were not fundraising for his funeral nor selling any merch and to be aware of any people or organizations claiming to do so on behalf of DMX and his family.



Further details about the upcoming public memorial service have yet to be announced.

