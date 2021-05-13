DMX's Final Interview to Air This Weekend on TV One’s Uncensored

Photo : Courtesy of TV One

On Sunday May 16, TV One will air the final interview with late rapper and beloved legend, DMX.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the interview—which is said to be his most transparent to date—will touch on everything from DMX’s humble beginnings, his complicated relationship with his mother, as well chronicle the many ups and downs he faced during his over-30-year long career. Conducted just three weeks before his untimely passing, Uncensored: DMX will debut just before the annual Urban One Honors, which will also feature a special tribute from DMX’s family and friends reflecting on his legacy. Speaking on the upcoming interview, Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes explained, in part:

“DMX sat down with our team and was completely UNCENSORED. We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words. For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it’s truly divine intervention. I thank Nikki from SWIRL films for staying the course because he kept telling her ‘no’, but thankfully we were able to make it happen. His family, fan club, friends, and supporters will be happy with the way he told his story for the last time. The two-part special will air directly before the annual Urban One Honors. I’m particularly excited because I feel like this will be the biggest night in TV One History.”

Hosted by Erica Campbell and Roland Martin, this year’s Urban One Honors will recognize and pay homage to “dynamic ladies whose extraordinary contributions in business, media, health, and politics have had a profound impact across the country and the world.”

You can catch Uncensored: DMX this Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET followed by the Urban One Honors 9 p.m. ET on TV One. The awards ceremony will also be available to watch on CleoTV.