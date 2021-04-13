DMX's Family Makes Statement on Late Artist's Memorial Service, Masters and Funeral Fundraising

DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league on July 23, 2017. Photo : Streeter Lecka/BIG3 ( Getty Images )

On Friday, it was announced that DMX, who had been in a coma on life support following a heart attack, had died at the age of 50.

The late rapper-songwriter-actor underwent brain function tests prior, and after showing no improvement in his brain activity, his family confirmed his death on Friday morning. On Monday, DMX’s family issued an official statement regarding his upcoming memorial services as well as commenting about the several instances of misinformation circulating in regards to his masters recordings and funeral fundraising.



The family issued the following statement, via Variety:



“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.” – Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’ Family

DMX was admitted to the hospital on April 3 after suffering a heart attack from an apparent unspecified drug overdose, but that information hasn’t yet been officially confirmed by his family or medical reports.



“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” DMX’s family wrote in official statement, confirming his death. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”



One of DMX’s daughters, Sasha, posted a loving tribute to her dad on social media over the weekend.



“Nothing will ever explain how I feel; how this all feels,” she tweeted. “My twin, I love you. There’s always been so many misconceptions about who the fuck you were but that didn’t matter because T knew who the fuck you were. Eternally grateful to have had you. I love you forever, Dad.”

We will keep you updated on details regarding funeral/memorial service arrangements as we receive more information. We continue to keep DMX’s family and friends in our thoughts as they grieve him.

