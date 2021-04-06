DMX Reportedly Had to Be Revived Three Times After Heart Attack; Family, Ruff Ryders and Community Hold Prayer Vigil

DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 on June 28, 2019; Fans of DMX attend a prayer vigil hosted by the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation on April 5, 2021. Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) , Angela Weiss / AFP ( Getty Images ) , Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

As DMX (born Earl Simmons) is on-watch at the hospital following his heart attack, there have been a few more reports in regards to his medical care and health status.

Advertisement

According to ET, a source has stated that medical staff attempted “to revive [DMX] twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital” after he was admitted due to a reported drug overdose.



“This is a very difficult time for the family,” the source told ET. “They are standing by his bedside, holding his hand and praying. They are really in prayer mode.” The source also said that the 50-year-old rapper-actor recently relapsed with his drug addiction and was also diagnosed with COVID-19. A rep for the family named Angelo Ellerbee told ET on Sunday that DMX is currently in critical condition noting, “He is in a medical state from which I don’t think he will recover,”



On Monday, DMX’s family and the Ruff Ryders To The Rescue Foundation organized a prayer vigil outside of the hospital in White Plains, N.Y., to honor and send well wishes to the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” rapper. Hundreds of fans and peers attended the vigil on Monday evening.



Advertisement

In case you don’t know, here’s some Ruff Ryders history per their official website:



Ruff Ryders’ founders were initially famous for managing rappers DMX and The Lox who became multi-platinum stars for Def Jam Recordings and Bad Boy Records in the late-1990s. After DMX’s success, the management company started its own label imprint through Interscope Records, and had success with releases from female rapper Eve, former Bad Boy Records group The L.O.X. - the trio consisting of Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch, all of whom also released successful solo projects under the label, Drag-On, and Jin, winner of BET’s 106 & Park freestyle MC battle competition. The Deans’ nephew Swizz Beatz is the main producer for most of the acts on the roster.

Advertisement

“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” DMX’s family said in a statement, released earlier to ET. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you.”

