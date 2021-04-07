DMX Remains in Coma on Life Support, Will Undergo Critical Brain Function Tests

DMX performs onstage with DJ Snake during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) on April 17, 2015. Photo : Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella ( Getty Images )

As of Wednesday morning, DMX (born Earl Simmons) remains in a coma on life support, his manager confirmed.

Advertisement

According to NBC affiliate 11 Alive, DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind provided an update on Tuesday night noting that the 50-year-old rapper-actor will be undergoing critical brain function tests.



“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive,” Rifkind said on Tuesday. “Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there.”



DMX was reportedly deprived of oxygen for 30 minutes following his drug overdose that led to a heart attack on Friday night and the results of the tests performed on Wednesday may determine the difficult decision that his family will have to make. Per sources via TMZ, the rapper has “little brain activity.”



Earlier this week, DMX’s family organized a prayer vigil outside of the hospital where he was admitted in White Plains, NY. Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation and a very large group of fans were in attendance in support of the beloved rapper.

As 11 Alive notes:



DMX has publicly shared his struggles over the years—from his battles with addiction – to overcoming trials and tribulations - sharing, so others learn from his journey. He made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multi-platinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.” In 2020, DMX faced off against Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle, which drew more than 500,000 viewers and a plethora of memes and gifs.

Advertisement

“We appreciate your prayers and support,” Rifkind concluded.



We continue to send our well wishes to DMX and his family during this extremely difficult time. We will keep readers updated as we receive further information.

