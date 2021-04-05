DMX Is on Life Support in a 'Vegetative State' Following Heart Attack, Per Ex-Manager

Earl Simmons, aka DMX leaves the U.S. District Court after being arraigned, July 14, 2017. Photo : Dominick Reuter/AFP ( Getty Images )

Following the shocking news that DMX (born Earl Simmons) suffered a heart attack, we have received updates of the 50-year-old rapper’s health status.

According to the New York Times, DMX’s ex-manager Nakia Walker confirmed that he is currently on life support and in a “vegetative state.” Walker also noted that some of DMX’s relatives have visited him at the hospital.



“We’re just praying,” Walker said.



DMX reportedly suffered a drug overdose on Friday night and was taken to the hospital in White Plains, New York.



After a series of conflicting reports over the weekend (including that the rapper was taken off of life support at one point), DMX’s longtime lawyer Murray Richman confirmed that DMX was currently on life support.



“It would be disingenuous for me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point,” Richman told PIX11 News on Saturday.

DMX has an ongoing struggle with substance abuse and as recently as 2019, he checked himself into rehab after having to cancel a series of scheduled performances.

As the news circulated over the weekend, many peers and fans sent well wishes to DMX, including the official Verzuz account (since DMX was one of the headliners of a previous Verzuz battle) as organizers prepared for their Easter event that Sunday night.

“Please keep sending your love & prayers to @DMX!!! He is a fighter and still has much more flowers to receive from the world!!” the account wrote via Instagram.

Richman also added that his client “lit up the room” whenever he entered.

“He expressed the pain and suffering in a very unique way,” Richman said. “He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded.”

We will keep DMX in our thoughts and continue to send well wishes of healing to him.

