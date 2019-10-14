DMX Checks Into Rehab for Substance Abuse, Cancels Scheduled Shows

Sobriety is an ongoing process and DMX is making sure he faces his challenges head-on.

According to Billboard, DMX (born Earl Simmons) has voluntarily checked into a rehab facility following a series of canceled performances, including the Rolling Loud festival in New York City on Sunday and Def Jam’s 35th-anniversary event in Brooklyn on Thursday.



Billboard adds:



In January, the 48-year-old rapper was released from a West Virginia prison after serving a one-year sentence for federal tax evasion. Shortly after his release, the Yonkers-bred MC embarked on a 20th anniversary tour for his 2018 album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. This isn’t the first time DMX has entered rehab. In 2017, the rapper canceled several concerts and checked into a treatment facility to help with his substance abuse issues.

(It should be noted that It’s Dark and Hell is Hot came out in 1998, not 2018 as noted by Billboard. )

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” a post caption from DMX’s official Instagram account read. “He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

In a recent interview with GQ (where he looked quite dapper), the 48-year-old rapper opened up about the abuse he endured at the hands of his mother while growing up and the process of forgiving your parents.



“I think a lot of people struggle with forgiving their parents,” he told the magazine. “In fact, I personally struggle with forgiving my parents. But until you learn how to forgive others, you can’t forgive yourself. You can’t forgive yourself if you don’t know how to forgive.”

DMX also raved about the pure joy of being onstage.



“Performing in front of people is beyond a high,” he continued. “It’s beyond a high that any drug could duplicate. Just being onstage, period, and knowing that there’s so much love out there. I pray before I go onstage with everyone in the room. And I end my show with a prayer onstage.”



Hopefully, as he continues to work on his personal issues, he’ll be able to feel that feeling very soon.

