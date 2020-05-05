DJ Jazzy Jeff Looks to 'Break the Monotony' With Virtual Block Party Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Last week, fans fiending for nostalgia were treated to an impromptu The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion courtesy of Will Smith, who helped transform the show into a cultural phenomenon. And as the cast and critics continue their yearlong celebration of the 30th anniversary of this landmark sitcom, DJ Jazzy Jeff will be hosting a virtual block party on Saturday to pay homage to the music, style and community that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air brought to life.



The “Break the Monotony Block Party” will feature some of the biggest DJs in the game, with legends such as DJ D-Nice, Just Blaze, DJ Clark Kent and Bryan-Michael Cox set to participate during the 12+ hour extravaganza.

S peaking with Rolling Stone, Jeff explained how DJing from his home during the pandemic sowed the seeds for what would eventually blossom into a full-fledged virtual block party.

“I started live-streaming from home a month ago, every Saturday on IG live and Facebook,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to DJ and you’re going to dance in your kitchen with your significant other and we’re going to have a good Saturday.’ But the idea came up that it would be cool to do a block party with not just me DJ-ing, but have a full day of some of the best DJs in the world. So I called up some of my friends and said, ‘Let’s make this an all-day thing;’ let’s stay in the house, cook some food, make some drinks, and dance in the kitchen together.”

To the delight of everyone not named Janet Hubert, this celebration of all things The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be more than just music, as the virtual block party will also be accompanied by a limited edition, unisex collection—not to be confused with a similar one that dropped last year—inspired by t he Fresh Prince himself that will debut on the same day.

Compose d of the bright palettes and familiar fluorescent tones of yesteryear, the collection pays tribute to the show’s iconic six-year run, including a nod to the show’s opening credits and those unforgettable “Fresh” license plates. Additionally, a percentage of all proceeds will be donated to No Hungry Kid, which will help provide healthy meals to children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic—a cause near and dear to DJ Ja zzy Jeff’s own heart after his own battle with the coronavirus.

“It’s humbling to see how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and our music has transcended time and continued to shape pop culture,” Jeff told The Root in a statement. “Between th is new collection and the block party, I hope we can come together during these trying times, celebrate culture, put smiles on people’s faces and raise money for an important cause.”

For those interested in the capsule collection, hit up www.freshprincestore.com.

You can find Saturday’s full “Break the Monotony Block Party” schedule below: