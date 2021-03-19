DJ D-Nice Celebrates One Year of Club Quarantine With 24-Hour Set and New Music

D-Nice attends The Launch Of Sophia Chang’s Audio Memoir THE BADDEST BITCH IN THE ROOM on September 24, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Dia Dipasupil for Audible ( Getty Images )

Club Quarantine, stand up!

America’s favorite deejay, DJ D-Nice, will once again be bringing the sweet sounds and the positive vibes in honor of the one-year anniversary of Club Quarantine.

Originally starting as a simple way to connect with friends and loved ones, the Instagram Live series quickly blossomed into one of the most talked about and most comforting virtual events amid the ongoing ponderosa pandemic—boasting pop-ins from Michelle Obama to Rihanna. And now, one year to the date, the series creator is commemorating the special occasion with a special 24-hour set and a brand new single.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the marathon of music is set to begin at 3ET and will carry on through the night and into Saturday afternoon. Additionally, D-Nice has teamed up with “U 2 Luv” singer Ne-Yo and Kent Jones for a brand new track titled “No Plans for Love,” with the promise of more music to come later in the year.

“Before it was Club Quarantine, it started out as Homeschool exactly 1 year ago today,” D-Nice captioned in a post to Instagram. “I sat down at my kitchen counter and started playing music and sharing stories on my IG Live. This is the moment that changed things for me. We had just over 200 people in there. I’m grateful for the support you’ve all given me. I can’t wait to party with you all on Friday!”

As a frequent (virtual) guest myself, I honestly can’t imagine this last year WITHOUT Club Quarantine. It’s provided a necessary and welcome distraction from all the turmoil the pandemic has put us through and I, for one, am hella grateful to have experienced it.

Check out “No Plans for Love” and make sure you tune into the celebration today by tapping into D-Nice’s official Instagram page.