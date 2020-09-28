The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Culture

Disneyland Unveiled a Beautiful Mural Honoring Chadwick Boseman—Yes, We're Crying

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:RIP Chadwick Boseman
RIP Chadwick Bosemanchadwick bosemandisneylandblack pantherNikkolas Smithmuralblack artistsblack childrenAtatiana Jeffersoncolon cancerst judecancerdisney imagineersdowntown disney
216
1
Save
Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER on January 29, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Chadwick Boseman at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER on January 29, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney (Getty Images)

It’s time to pass the Kleenex once again because we came across another heartwarming—and equally tear-inducing—tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Advertisement

On Thursday, it was announced that Disneyland had unveiled a stunning mural honoring Boseman, which is currently located in Downtown Disney. As Variety pointed out, the mural is titled “King Chad” and it features a child in a hospital gown giving the “Wakanda Forever” salute to Boseman as the Black Panther. The child was a nod to the fact that Boseman visited children with cancer at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital campus while he privately battled colon cancer himself.

Advertisement

“This one is special,” mural artist Nikkolas Smith wrote in his Instagram caption, where he shared several images and video from the unveiling ceremony. “My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. It is a full-circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way.”

G/O Media may get a commission
LG 75-Inch 8K TV
LG 75-Inch 8K TV
Use the promo code ASL250

In addition to the specific tribute honoring how Boseman took the time to bring joy to young cancer patients, the image also speaks to the vast impact he had on children across the world. In this image, a little Black boy wearing the Black Panther mask is literally looking up to him. It’s perfect.

Of course, being chosen to create such a major piece of work is a big deal for any artist and Smith was the perfect choice for this particular installation, as he has previously proven to evoke emotion through his work.

Advertisement

“A lot of people will say they don’t know exactly how to process these moments because they’re so traumatic and they’re so heavy,” Smith previously told The Root, when one of his previous pieces honoring Atatiana Jefferson (who was shot and killed by a Texas police officer) went viral. “When I post my art, they say ‘OK. That’s what I wanted to say or that’s what I was feeling. But I didn’t know how to express it.’”

Advertisement

Disneyland (as in, the main parks) is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Downtown Disney (the promenade) is currently open to patrons.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

If You Thought It'd Be Fun to Get a Toothache and See a Dentist During a Pandemic, Guess What? It's Not!

The Root's Clapback Mailbag: 10 Things I Love About White People

He's a Savage, Too: Rihanna to Debut Savage X Fenty Menswear in Collaboration With Christian Combs

Black 4th Grader Suspended Over BB Gun in Virtual Classroom, Louisiana Attorney General Will Investigate

DISCUSSION

dontdowhatdonnydontdoes
Don'tDoWhatDonnyDon't Does

I’m not crying, you’re crying. **sniff**

beautiful. 