The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth

You cannot be Black in America without a sense of idealism and hope for this country.

- Michael Harriot -

Advertisement

Entertainment

Did Timbaland Come and Talk to Us to Tease Jodeci for a Future Verzuz?

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:forever my verzuz
forever my verzuztimbalandjodeciTIjeezyverzuz season 2verzuzswizz beatzinstagram liveapple tvapple musicjasmyn lawson
20
Save
Jodeci Diary of a Mad Band album cover; Verzuz logo
Jodeci Diary of a Mad Band album cover; Verzuz logo
Screenshot: YouTube

Have y’all been feenin’ for Verzuz ever since it ended? As Netflix’s Strong Black Lead editorial and brand manager and 2020 The Root 100 honoree Jasmyn Lawson told us, “I’ve loved every moment that we, as a community, have been able to come together virtually, especially during moments like Verzuz.”

Advertisement

Word. Well, don’t fret because Season 2 is coming back soon!

Advertisement

I heard through the grapevine (heh) that T.I. and Jeezy will be kicking off Season 2 in a head-to-head battle of hits, but Timbaland came through this week with a big tease! Apparently, something involving Jodeci is in the works! On Monday, Timbaland tweeted a photo of a Vibe cover featuring the familiar faces of Donald “DeVanté Swing” DeGrate, Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate, Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey and Joel “JoJo” Hailey.

G/O Media may get a commission
Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera

“This group changed R&B!!!!! Y’all will soon see,” the Verzuz co-founder tweeted with a bunch of cryptic looking-eye emojis.

Naturally, Black Twitter began to wonder who in the hell would brave that battle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Groups such as Boyz II Men, Dru Hill and New Edition were among the most popular guesses. Also, each and all of the members better be present and accounted for, I know that much!

Advertisement

“We never broke up,” Dalvin once said in a 2015 interview with The Fader. “That was the misconception people had. Jodeci never broke up. We just stopped putting out records. We went through a transitional period where the business changed, music changed, and we just stepped back.”

From Timbaland’s tease, it does look like the group may be stepping forward into the hugely-popular Verzuz brand in some form. Regardless of who joins the anticipated battle, the ‘90s reminiscing and behind-the-scenes stories from Jodeci will be epic.

Advertisement

We’ll see! Season 2 of Verzuz debuts on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and fans can watch via Instagram Live or Apple Music (the latter is in HD).

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

White People in Mississippi Drive Rising COVID Numbers Because They Can’t Follow Basic Instructions

2 Poll Challengers in Detroit Escorted Out After Using Racist Language, Refusing to Wear Masks Properly

If You Still Weren't Sure That Racism Is Pervasive Among Cops: Meet The Louisiana State Police

Group Pepper Sprayed During North Carolina March to the Polls Plan to March Again on Election Day

DISCUSSION