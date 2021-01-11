Delroy Lindo, Angela Bassett, Jamie Foxx and Jurnee Smollett Among Winners at Inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards

Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods (2020); Angela Bassett in 9-1-1 (2018-present), Jamie Foxx in Soul (2020); Jurnee Smollett in Lovecraft Country (2020) Photo : Netflix , 20th Television , Disney/Pixar , HBO

The inaugural Critics Super Choice Super Awards had their ceremony this past Sunday and it’s time to congratulate some Black-ass winners!

If you recall when nominees were announced back in November, the Super Awards are a special extension of the general Critics Choice Awards that focus exclusively on TV and film within the superhero, science-fiction/fantasy, horror, action and animation categories. Filmmaker Kevin Smith and actress Dani Fernandez hosted the virtual ceremony on Sunday night.



Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods nabbed the Best Action Movie award and the top acting honor for action (Best Actor in an Action Movie) went to Delroy Lindo, who scored early Oscar buzz after portraying the haunted MAGA supporter veteran, Paul.



A similar double-win happened in the animation category, with Pixar’s Soul (co-directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers) winning Best Animated Movie and Jamie Foxx winning Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie.



Angela Bassett (9-1-1) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) dominated the acting categories for action series, named Best Actress and Actor in an Action Series, respectively.



As expected, Lovecraft Country got the top prize in its genre as Best Horror Series and Jurnee Smollett was named Best Actress in a Horror Series.



Gina Prince Bythewood’s The Old Guard won big, taking the Best Superhero Movie prize.



Per the official press release sent to The Root:



The Critics Choice Association also presented the Legacy Award to the Star Trek franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart, and Star Trek: Discovery trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green were on-hand to accept this special honor, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

Congrats to the winners! You can view the complete list of winners at the 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards at criticschoice.com.

